The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Whale Spotted In Dublin Port Found Dead.

: 10/04/2019 - 11:16
Author: Róisin Power
dublin_port.jpg

A whale spotted in Dublin Port this week has died.

Experts say it appeared to be young, and in bad health when it was seen blowing water earlier this week.

Conal O'Flanagan from the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group says the mammal was found floating in Dublin Port overnight.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!