90-million euro is up for grabs in tonight's Euromillions Lotto jackpot.

It's a rollover for the fourth draw in a row and is the maximum jackpot available in the EuroMillions.

So far this year, Irish players have won 237 million euro in the competition.

The Naul Family Syndicate won Ireland's biggest ever EuroMillions jackpot when they claimed their 175 million euro prize in February.