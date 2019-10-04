PSNI Appealing For Information Following An Aggravated Burglary In Belfast.

Detectives in the North are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary at a house in the Malfin Drive area of Belfast last night.

At around 7.25pm three men entered the property armed with a hammer and crowbar.

They demanded money and struck the occupier of the house, who then ran up the stairs where he was followed by one of the men, who then proceeded to punch him in the mouth.

The intruders took a mobile phone and left the property.

A woman and two young babies who were also in the house at the time of the incident escaped uninjured.