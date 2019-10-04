K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

PSNI Appealing For Information Following An Aggravated Burglary In Belfast.

: 10/04/2019 - 15:21
Author: Róisin Power
psni_badge.jpg

Detectives in the North are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary at a house in the Malfin Drive area of Belfast last night.

At around 7.25pm three men entered the property armed with a hammer and crowbar.

They demanded money and struck the occupier of the house, who then ran up the stairs where he was followed by one of the men, who then proceeded to punch him in the mouth.

The intruders took a mobile phone and left the property.

A woman and two young babies who were also in the house at the time of the incident escaped uninjured.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!