PSNI Investigating Shooting In Belfast Last Night.

: 10/04/2019 - 15:25
Author: Róisin Power
Detectives investigating an incident during which a man was shot twice at a house in the O’Neill’s Lane area of west Belfast last night are issuing a fresh appeal for witnesses.

The victim, who is in his 50’s sustained gunshot wounds to his leg after shots were fired at him through the front door in a paramilitary style attack at around 8.50pm.

Two suspects, dressed in dark coloured tracksuits, were seen leaving the area on foot in the direction of Brittons Parade following the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers.
 

