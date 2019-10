The State's Emergency Coordination Group says Storm Lorenzo brought 12 metre high waves off the West Coast and wind speeds of 107 kilometres per hour in parts of Galway and Mayo.

A clean-up operation is underway after heavy rain and high winds overnight, which resulted in flooding across Donegal.

40 properties in Donegal Town were damaged, while over 20,000 homes and businesses lost power nationwide.

ESB crews are working to restore electricity to any remaining customers affected.