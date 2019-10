In the UK, a man who cashed in a fake lottery ticket to claim a 2-point-5 million pound jackpot has been jailed for nine years.

Edward Putman conspired with a Camelot insider to cheat the system and get the outstanding prize ten years ago.

The 54-year-old, from Hertfordshire, was found guilty of fraud by false representation after a two-week trial.

The genuine winning ticket, bought in Worcester, has never been found.