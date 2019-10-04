K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare Gardaí Renew Appeal For Information On Newbridge Murder Investigation.

: 10/04/2019 - 17:56
Author: Róisin Power
newbridge_fire_murder_investigation_2009_via_irish_mirror.jpg

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information about a ten year old murder investigation.

81 year old Michael Crowe died during a fire at his family home in Pairc Mhuire in Newbridge, Co Kildare at aroud 6am on Sunday 4th October 2009.

Two other people managed to escape the blaze with non-life threatening injuries.

At approximately 6am a fire broke out in the Crowe Family home which resulted in the death of Michael.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses or any person who has any information to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Image: via the Irish Mirror.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!