Kildare Gardaí Renew Appeal For Information On Newbridge Murder Investigation.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information about a ten year old murder investigation.

81 year old Michael Crowe died during a fire at his family home in Pairc Mhuire in Newbridge, Co Kildare at aroud 6am on Sunday 4th October 2009.

Two other people managed to escape the blaze with non-life threatening injuries.

At approximately 6am a fire broke out in the Crowe Family home which resulted in the death of Michael.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses or any person who has any information to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

