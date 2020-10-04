KCC Considering The Option Of Including The Courtown Little Area As Part Of A Wider Study Into Flooding

Kildare County Council are considering the option of including the Courtown Little area as part of a wider study in foooding in the Lyreen catchment area.

KCC hoped that this study could be carried out as part of the preliminary design stage of the Maynooth Flood Relief Scheme.

The Council advised that this will be subject to agreement from the Office of Public Works (OPW) and input from both the OPW and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

The Maynooth Flood Relief Scheme is one of the schemes listed for Kildare in the OPW Flood Risk Management Plans (FRMP) and was adopted by the council in July 2018.

The council is currently progressing the schemes in the FRMP on a priority basis.

The Council were responding to a question raised by FF Councillor Paul Ward