Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC Considering The Option Of Including The Courtown Little Area As Part Of A Wider Study Into Flooding

: 10/04/2020 - 10:24
Author: Ciarán Halpin
flooding_sign_1.png

 

Kildare County Council are considering the option of including the Courtown Little area as part of a wider study in foooding in the Lyreen catchment area.

KCC hoped that this study could be carried out as part of the preliminary design stage of the Maynooth Flood Relief Scheme.

The Council advised that this will be subject to agreement from the Office of Public Works (OPW) and input from both the OPW and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

The Maynooth Flood Relief Scheme is one of the schemes listed for Kildare in the OPW Flood Risk Management Plans (FRMP) and was adopted by the council in July 2018.

The council is currently progressing the schemes in the FRMP on a priority basis.

The Council were responding to a question raised by FF Councillor Paul Ward

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!