Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Gardai Renew Their Appeal For Information On The Murder Of Newbridge Man Michael Crowe 11 Years Ago Today

: 10/04/2020 - 10:47
Author: Ciarán Halpin
garda_badge_2.jpg

 

Today is the 11th anniversary of the murder of an older man in Newbridge.

81 year old Michael Crowe died after he was unable to escape an arson attack on his house in Pairc Mhuire on October 4th 2009.

His wife, Betty, and son, Thomas, were seriously injured in the fire, which was deliberately set.

There were three men seen in the area that night

Up to 2017, Gardai had taken over 700 statements as part of their inquiry.

This week, Gardai renewed their appeal for information.

Garda Sean O'Mahoney is urging people with any new information no matter how small, to contact Newbridge Garda Station.

sunsean.mp3, by Ciarán Halpin

 

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!