Listen: Gardai Renew Their Appeal For Information On The Murder Of Newbridge Man Michael Crowe 11 Years Ago Today

Today is the 11th anniversary of the murder of an older man in Newbridge.

81 year old Michael Crowe died after he was unable to escape an arson attack on his house in Pairc Mhuire on October 4th 2009.

His wife, Betty, and son, Thomas, were seriously injured in the fire, which was deliberately set.

There were three men seen in the area that night

Up to 2017, Gardai had taken over 700 statements as part of their inquiry.

This week, Gardai renewed their appeal for information.

Garda Sean O'Mahoney is urging people with any new information no matter how small, to contact Newbridge Garda Station.