The Canal Road in Naas will be closed to traffic every Sunday until January 3rd.

The initial trial closure, on Sundays for a 10 week period, was due to end today.

The closure, in place from Osberstown Bridge to Mill Lane and from Tandy's Bridge to Abbey Bridge, has been extended by Kildare County Council.

These sections of the road will be closed on:

18 October, 2020

25 October, 2020

1 November, 2020

8 November, 2020

15 November, 2020

22 November, 2020

29 November, 2020

6 December, 2020

13 December, 2020

20 December, 2020

27 December, 2020

3 January, 2021

Kildare County Council says "The closure is required to facilitate pedestrian and cyclist movement at this location."