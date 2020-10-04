Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

The Canal Road In Naas Will Be Closed To Traffic Every Sunday Until January 3rd

: 10/04/2020 - 10:50
Author: Ciarán Halpin
road_closed_sign.png

The Canal Road in Naas will be closed to traffic every Sunday until January 3rd.

The initial trial closure, on Sundays for a 10 week period, was due to end today.

The closure, in place from Osberstown Bridge to Mill Lane and from Tandy's Bridge to Abbey Bridge, has been extended by Kildare County Council.

These sections of the road will be closed on:

18 October, 2020

25 October, 2020

1 November, 2020

8 November, 2020

15 November, 2020

22 November, 2020

29 November, 2020

6 December, 2020

13 December, 2020

20 December, 2020

27 December, 2020

3 January, 2021

Kildare County Council says "The closure is required to facilitate pedestrian and cyclist movement at this location."

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!