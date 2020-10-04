Listen:Minister Determined LC Students Wrongly Downgraded Can Take Up Higher Preference College Course This Year

The Education Minister says she's determined to ensure Leaving Cert students who were wrongly downgraded can take up an offer for a higher preference college course this year if they're entitled to it.

It's emerged 6,100 pupils got a lower mark than they should have due to three errors with the calculated grades system.

The issue affects around 80 per cent of schools, and a Department of Education helpline will open this morning for affected students.

Minister Norma Foley says students might have to wait a week to find out if they'll be offered a higher preference college course: