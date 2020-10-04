Listen:Minister Determined LC Students Wrongly Downgraded Can Take Up Higher Preference College Course This Year

Sunday Sportsbeat

: 10/04/2020 - 11:16
Author: Ciarán Halpin
The Education Minister says she's determined to ensure Leaving Cert students who were wrongly downgraded can take up an offer for a higher preference college course this year if they're entitled to it.

It's emerged 6,100 pupils got a lower mark than they should have due to three errors with the calculated grades system.

The issue affects around 80 per cent of schools, and a Department of Education helpline will open this morning for affected students.

Minister Norma Foley says students might have to wait a week to find out if they'll be offered a higher preference college course:

