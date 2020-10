A Dublin soup kitchen is being shut down because organisers are afraid it will lead to a Covid-19 outbreak.

Muslim Sisters of Éire held an emergency meeting yesterday after up to four hundred people joined the queue for a hot meal at the GPO on Friday night.

They're shutting down the street canteen at the GPO for a week at least, and will deliver meals instead of having people queue.

Lorraine O'Connor, chairperson of the group, says the virus would be a huge risk to the people who come to them: