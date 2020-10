A Chinese firm has been collecting information on Irish politicians and other influential people since 2017.

The Sunday Times reports that the company's gathered information on 963 Irish people, including Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Assistant Garda Commissioner John Twomey.

Data was also collected on Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and EU Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly.

The paper says the Overseas Key Information Database provides data to China's intelligence services and private clients.