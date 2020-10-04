There has been a surge in demand for home-based palliative care due to Covid restrictions according to the Irish Cancer Society.

The charity is struggling to fulfill these requests, as the number of people asking for a night nurse has increased by 50 percent in some parts of Ireland.

Current figures show that the number of patients who have applied for the service is up almost 50 percent in Kildare, and by a fifth in Dublin compared to 2019.

It says it urgently needs more staff to keep up, as more and more people want to spend their final days at home.