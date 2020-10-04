Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

There Has Been A Surge In Demand For Home-Based Palliative Care Due To Covid Restrictions According To The Irish Cancer Society

: 10/04/2020 - 12:44
Author: Ciarán Halpin
irish_cancer_society.jpg

 

There has been a surge in demand for home-based palliative care due to Covid restrictions according to the Irish Cancer Society.

The charity is struggling to fulfill these requests, as the number of people asking for a night nurse has increased by 50 percent in some parts of Ireland.

Current figures show that the number of patients who have applied for the service is up almost 50 percent in Kildare, and by a fifth in Dublin compared to 2019.

It says it urgently needs more staff to keep up, as more and more people want to spend their final days at home.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!