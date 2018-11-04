Sunday Sportsbeat

Woman Appears In Court Charged With The Muder Of Man In South Dublin.

: 11/04/2018 - 11:11
Author: Eoin Beatty
A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in south Dublin.

His remains were discovered at a house in Foxrock on Thursday night.

50-year-old Grace Miano of Tudor Lawns, Foxrock appeared before a special sitting of Dublin District Court this morning.

The Kenyan native was charged with murdering Limbani ‘Robert’ Mzoma, who was aged in his 20s, at the same address on Thursday night.

Ms Miano smiled and waved as she arrived in court this morning.

The court heard she made no comment when she was charged and cautioned last night.

Her lawyer requested a psychiatric assessment and asked that she receive medical attention for pains in her head and legs.

Judge Gráinne Malone remanded Ms Miano in custody to appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court next Friday.

