Irish Water Continue To Carry Out Essential Works In Rathcoole Today, Which May Affect Kildare Residents.

Residents in Kildare are advised they may experience intermittent issues with their water supply this weeeked as Dublin local authorities on behalf of Irish Water carry out essential works in Rathcoole

Customers in the following areas may experience loss of pressure and/or complete loss of supply during these works, Red Bog, Kill, Rathmore, Arthurstown, Bullock Park, Eadestown, Tipperkevin, Kilmalum, Straffan, Ardclough, Clane, Baltreacy, Newtown, Donadea, Johnstownbridge, Kilshanroe, Derrinturn and parts of Carbury.

The works are due to finish around 5pm today.