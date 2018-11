Trinity College Dublin has topped the new Sunday Times Good University Guide 2019.

The college has come out on top in the poll for the 17th year in a row.

It ranked highest in spending per student and its entrants were the best qualified with an average of 523 Leaving Cert points held by undergraduates.

University College Cork ranks second best with UCD third.

Waterford IT is the highest ranked institute of technology in 7th place.