€4.6 Million Worth Of Cocaine Identified At Rosslare Port.

: 11/04/2018 - 12:28
Author: Eoin Beatty
Revenue detector dog 'Defor' has helped Customs and Revenue identify cocaine worth €4.6 million euro at Rosslare Port.

Officers equipped with a mobile x-ray scanner, intercepted 66kgs of the drug following an operation carried out by Regional Customs at Rosslare in co-operation with the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Gardai say the seizure was part of ongoing operations targeting consignments of freight arriving here from Europe.

No arrests have been made, and investigations are continuing.

