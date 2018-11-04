Sunday Sportsbeat

Environment Section To Liaise With The Municipal District Engineer's Office and the Parks Section With Regards to CCTV Installation In Maynooth.

11/04/2018
Author: Eoin Beatty
The Environment Section will liaise with the Municipal District Engineer's Office and the Parks Section to determine if appropriate support can be given to local residents in Maynooth.

It follows calls from Councillor Teresa Murray that CCTV is installed in the area connecting Rockfield, Parklands and Rail Park (known as the Y) as a preventative measure to illegal dumping and antisocial
behaviour.

Covert CCTV is deployed from time to time as a measure to counteract illegal dumping and KCC says this request will be taken into account.

 

