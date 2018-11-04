Sunday Sportsbeat

Planning Permission Granted For The Development Of A Large Extension At Cuan Mhuire in Athy.

: 11/04/2018 - 12:43
Author: Eoin Beatty
Planning permission for the development of a large extension onto the Cuan Mhuire treatment centre in Athy has been granted by Kildarw County Council.

The council have accepted the plans of the developers, who will be building an extension onto the women's treatment centre which will be around 1,200 sq metres in size and cost in the region of €2.5 million.

The works will see the demolition of two semi-detached single storey dwellings and outbuildings before the construction of a single storey 40-bed Women's Treatment Centre, plant building and open-sided clothes drying shed.

Alterations will also be made to an existing vehicular entrance at the southern corner of the site, an existing vehicular entrance to a pedestrian entrance on the western corner of the site and the provision of on-site carparking.

Included in the planning permission is the provision of landscaping, including boundary treatments and the provision of all other associated site excavation.

