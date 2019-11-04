Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Teenager Sentenced To 11 Years Detention After He Tried To Kill A Woman In 2017.

: 11/04/2019 - 11:36
Author: Róisin Power
criminal_courts_of_justice_1.jpg

Teenage boy who tried to kill woman he met online has been sentenced to 11 years detention, but the judge ordered for his sentence to be reviewed in five years.

The court heard he attacked her and left her for dead at the seafront in Dun Laoghaire two days before Christmas 2017.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!