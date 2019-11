Buildings and homes, stretching from Dublin Port to the Guinness brewery, could be left underwater if a major weather event hit.

A climate expert says a catastrophic storm during high tide, pushing water over the banks of the River Liffey, is inevitable and will cost billions of euro to clean-up.

Maynooth University's Professor Peter Thorne says thousands of homes would be destroyed in the city centre as well as in Clontarf and South Dublin.