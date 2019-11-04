19-Year-Old Treated For Facial Injuries After Mugging In Leixlip.

Leixlip gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old man was mugged in the town.

According to the Irish Mirror, the teenager suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital.

The man was walking home with a friend when they were set upon in the Old Hill area.

Gardaí say the incident happened at approximately 12.30am Sunday morning.

"He was struck an number of times and his mobile phone was stolen before both assailants fled the scene on foot", says a garda spokesperson.

Witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage from the area are asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station 01 6667800.