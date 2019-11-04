Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

19-Year-Old Treated For Facial Injuries After Mugging In Leixlip.

: 11/04/2019 - 12:32
Author: Róisin Power
garda_lamp_standard_3.jpg

Leixlip gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old man was mugged in the town.

According to the Irish Mirror, the teenager suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital.

The man was walking home with a friend when they were set upon in the Old Hill area.

Gardaí say the incident happened at approximately 12.30am Sunday morning.

"He was struck an number of times and his mobile phone was stolen before both assailants fled the scene on foot", says a garda spokesperson.

Witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage from the area are asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station 01 6667800.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!