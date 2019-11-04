Fears Sperm Donor Numbers Will Drop As New Law Bans Anonymous Donation.

There are fears the number of sperm donors could drop as new laws which ban them from being anonymous are introduced.

The Health Minister will sign the commencement order for the Children and Family Relationships Act this afternoon, which will ban anonymous donors.

It will allow some same-sex parents to both be named on the birth cert of their children if they have an identifiable donor.

Elaine Grange from Equality for Children says other European countries have shown a drop in donors since applying similar laws.