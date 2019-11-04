Enfield Gardaí Appeal For Witnesses To Dangerous Driving Incident.

Gardaí in Enfield are appealing for witnesses after an incident of dangerous driving.

3-4 males in a Silver Lexus reversed and hit a parked vehicle before colliding with a Garda patrol car.

The car then mounted the foot-path and left the scene at speed in the direction of Rathmolyon.

The car's back bumper is now missing from the Lexus.

The incident occured around 3.15pm on Sunday at Innwood Estate in Enfield.

A similar vehicle is being sought by gardaí in connection with other suspicous activities.



Gardaí are also appealing to any road users with camera footage travelling in the area them at Trim Garda Station on 046 9431222 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.