The Taoiseach and President are leading tributes to Gay Byrne, who has died at the age of 85.

The legendary broadcaster passed away today surrounded by his family following a long illness.

He was best known for presenting the Late Late Show, combining light entertainment with discussions on issues such as abortion and divorce.

Michael D Higgins has described him as "a man of great charisma" with "effortless wit, charm and a flair for broadcasting"