Investigations are continuing in to the discovering of cannabis valued at €1 million in Co. Kildare.

Gardai stopped and searched two vehicles during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

They found 10 kilograms of the drug.

A "sophisticated" grow house was found at a follow up search at a premises in the county.

Over a thousand plants were seized there.

Men in their teens, 20s, 30s and 50s were arrested.

They are being questioned at Garda Stations in Naas and Newbridge.

Stock image: Pexels