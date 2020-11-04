Nite Trax

New Round Of Public Consultation On Bus Connects Has Opened.

: 04/11/2020 - 15:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A third round of consultation on 16 core bus corridors being developed as part of Bus Connects has just been launched.

The projects will see the roll-out of 230 kilometres of continuous bus priority and 200 kilometres of cycle routes in the Greater Dublin Area.

This includes services to and from Leixlip, Celbridge and Maynooth,

This round of consultation focuses on the updated preferred route options of all 16 corridors and is open until mid-December.

Over recent months the NTA has been making refinements along each corridor to take into account feedback received from the public.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

