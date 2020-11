Gardai are investigating a break-in at Naas Racecourse which seems to have been for "social purposes".

The incident, at a viewing box on the track, occurred overnight on October 29th, between 9pm and 7am.

Gardai assessing the scene found pizza boxes and beer cans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Naas on 045-884-300.

