Listen: HIQA Advises NPHET To Retain 14 Day Covid 19 Restriction Period.

Health Information and Quality Authority has published the advice it submitted to the National Public Health Expert Team to support its response to COVID-19.

The publication of this advice is accompanied by supporting evidence synthesis reports.

Current recommendations in Ireland are that close contacts of a COVID-19 case should be tested for COVID-19 and restrict their movements for 14 days.

NPHET asked HIQA to undertake an evidence synthesis to identify if the current evidence supports this duration remaining at 14 days.

The review of the incubation period concluded that in the absence of testing, a 14-day period of restriction of movements is likely to capture 95% of individuals who will become symptomatic.

