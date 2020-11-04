Nite Trax

12am - 1am

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: HIQA Advises NPHET To Retain 14 Day Covid 19 Restriction Period.

: 04/11/2020 - 15:20
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hiqa_logo.jpg

Health Information and Quality Authority has published the advice it submitted to the National Public Health Expert Team to support its response to COVID-19.

The publication of this advice is accompanied by supporting evidence synthesis reports.

Current recommendations in Ireland are that close contacts of a COVID-19 case should be tested for COVID-19 and restrict their movements for 14 days.

NPHET asked HIQA to undertake an evidence synthesis to identify if the current evidence supports this duration remaining at 14 days.

The review of the incubation period concluded that in the absence of testing, a 14-day period of restriction of movements is likely to capture 95% of individuals who will become symptomatic.

Dr Máirín Ryan, HIQA’s Director of Health Technology Assessment and Deputy Chief Executive, joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus

hiqa_ryan.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!