Another ten people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, and there are 679 new cases.

Over 3,200 people were tested in the space of 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 21 per cent.

There are 418 patients in hospital with the coronavirus, with 50 in intensive care.

The Stormont executive will meet tomorrow to consider whether to end the four-week circuit-breaker on November 13th.