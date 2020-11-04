Nite Trax

Kildare TD Says Offer Made By Debenhams Liquidator "A Disgrace".

: 04/11/2020 - 15:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Kildare TD has described the behaviour of liquidators appointed to Debenhams, as "a disgrace".

KPMG have made a second, reduced, offer to former staff, including 106 at Newbridge.

It follows a meeting at the Workplace Relations Commission, unions, shop stewards and KMPG.

This offer, of between €500,000 and €750,000, is less than the €1 million made available to former staff.

Sinn Féin TD for Kildare South, Patricia Ryan says "The recent announcement from KPMG that they may walk away from the liquidation process by December 23rd is a disgrace. This not only leaves the workers out of pocket; it could leave the state out of pocket by up to €20 million in unpaid taxes.

...The Government must do all in its power to ensure that neither the workers nor the taxpayer are left with the bill. This afternoon I will be taking part in a cross party zoom call with Debenhams workersto decide a way forward. The government commissioned the Duffy Cahill Report in 2016 after the Clery's debacle, and this must be implemented in full. We must do all in our power to ensure the Debenhams workers get what they are looking for, 2+2 is not too much to ask for,"

