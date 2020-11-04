Nite Trax

Govt. To Prioritise Covid 19 Testing At Airports.

: 04/11/2020 - 15:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A plan to introduce testing at airports for international arrivals is being prioritised by government.

The measure will support the new traffic light system, which comes into effect on Sunday.

The exact rules that will apply to passengers arriving from red and orange countries have not been finalised.

In the interim, red passengers will have to quarantine for the full 14 days, while orange passengers won't have to quarantine if they have a negative test three days prior to arrival.
 

 

File image: RollingNews

