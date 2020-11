The Foreign Affairs Minister says time is running out for a Brexit deal to be done but he still believes it's possible.

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier is briefing national ambassadors today on the latest on talks on a trade deal.

He's spent the past two weeks with his British counterpart trying to figure out an agreement between the UK and Europe.

Minister Simon Coveney remains hopeful a deal can be reached.

File image: RollingNews