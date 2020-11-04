Nite Trax

Govt. Pledges Its Support For Inquiry In To The Murder Of Pat Finucane.

: 04/11/2020 - 16:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The government has pledged its support for an independent public inquiry into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane.

The 39-year-old was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries in 1989, in front of his wife, Geraldine, and three children.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney spoke to Geraldine and her family today.

He says the government fully supports their campaign for justice.

The British Labour Party last month called for the British government to set up a public inquiry 'without delay'.

 

