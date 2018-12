The Peter McVerry Trust says it's worked with just under 5 thousand people in the last year.

The charity, which runs all of Kildare's homelessness services, is publishing its annual report today, which shows it opened 5 family hubs and 7 new homeless services across 8 counties last year.

It's also opening 13 new social housing units in Dublin today.

CEO Pat Doyle says it's thanks to public and state support: