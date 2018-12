Kildare County Council is beginning planting over 80,000 bulbs at roundabouts across the county.

The Parks Section will be carrying out bulb planting over the next week from 8am to 4 pm daily.

Works take place at the Caragh Roundabout today and tomorrow, Wednesday 5th December.

Planting will also take place over the coming days at the Red House roundabout, Ballymore Eustace roundabout, and Sallins roundabout.

All works are weather dependent and traffic management will be in place at each site.