Listen: Students From Affluent Parts Of Dublin 14 Times More Likely To Go To College.

A new study shows students from more affluent parts of Dublin are up to 14 times more likely to go to college.

The Irish Times Feeder supplement shows students in areas like Dublin 2, 4, 6 and 16 had progression rates of 90 per cent or more.

But schools in more disadvantaged areas had progression rates as low as 7 per cent.

Nationwide, the results show on average 84 per cent of students in Galway go on to university, 76% in Kildare, and 61 per cent in Longford.

But President of the Teachers Union of Ireland, Seamus Lahart, says college doesn’t measure your success

