Cabinet Expected To Approve New Body To Tackle White Collar Crime Today.

: 12/04/2018 - 12:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A new body aimed at tackling white collar crime is expected to get the go-ahead from government today.

Cabinet Ministers are considering changes that would establish the ODCE as a stand alone organisation called the Corporate Enforcement Authority.

The agency will have new authority including enhanced search and entry powers and enhanced ability to gain access to electronic records.

It comes after a number of investigative shortcomings highlighted in the wake of the Seán Fitzpatrick trial and acquittal.

