A Kildare TD is calling for a stay on the privatisation of bus routes, and an investment in public transport.

It follows reports that a bus driver on a new Go-Ahead route in Dublin had to ask passengers for directions after getting lost on his first day.

The company took over four routes from Dublin Bus on Sunday.

In all, 10% of Bus Eireann and Dublin Bus is being privatised.

Fianna Fail says this process should be paused.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless

