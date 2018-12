Local authorities say it is difficult to prepare for Brexit while the situation remains so unclear.

County Councils, including Kildare,are meeting in Dublin to discuss the implications of the UK’s planned exit from the European Union.

They’re examining the impact on Irish agri-business, small and medium enterprises, as well as how it will affect people living in border communities.

Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, Seamus Neely, says Brexit is hard to plan for: