Listen Back: Tuesday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan

Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today, with Clem Ryan, joined by Fintan O'Toole of the Irish Times, Athy Fianna Fáil Cllr., Martin Miley and South County TD, Fiona O'Loughlin.
Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today, with Clem Ryan, joined by Director of Coastwatch, Karin Dubsky, Mindy O'Brien, Co-Ordinator of Voice of Irish Concern for the Environment, Chair of the Irish Patients Association, Stephen McMahon, Irish Rail's Barry Kenny on new services in Maynooth and Ind. Kildare/Newbridge Cllr., Fiona McLoughlin Healy on the Local Government Audit report on Kildare County Council.