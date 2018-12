A new survey shows, where students come from, could be a factor in deciding whether they can go to college or not.

The Irish Times Feeder School supplement shows, on average, 84 per cent of students in Galway progress on to third level.

That compares to 79 per cent in Cork city, 76 per cent in Kildare, 64 per cent in Sligo and 61 per cent in Longford.

Clive Byrne from the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals says location can be crucial.

