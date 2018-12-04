Traffic On M7, Southbound, To Be Moved To The New Surface From Tomorrow.

Traffic on the M7, southbound, will be moved on to the new carriageway constructed in the work-zone, from 6am tomorrow morning.

Kildare County council says, however, that this will be "subject to favourable weather conditions".

The new carriageway surface has been constructed in the central media.

Initially, two lanes of traffic will be split, approximately. 2.5km after Junction 9, for 2.5km and re-joining before the exit for Junction 10, Newhall.

Two lanes will be maintained during peak

Once traffic has been moved across, works will commence to the adjacent verge/hard shoulder areas, which will include for the tie in of new slip lanes.

File image: RollingNews