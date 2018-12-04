K Drive

Listen: Sending Of Text Message Purporting To Be From Kildare Cllr. Ahead Of Vote "Something That Would Happen In Russia".

: 12/04/2018 - 16:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Kildare councillor says a barrister has likened the sending of a text message in his name in advance of a keynote vote to "something that would happen in Russia"

Investigations have been launched by three entities, including Gardai, in to a text message sent on November 19th, purporting to be from Athy Fianna Fáil Cllr., Martin Miley.

The text message was received by over 100 members of the party in the minutes before a meeting at which members would vote on whom to put forth for co-option on to a vacant Fianna Fáil seat on Kildare County Council.

Cllr. Miley had stated he would not be supporting any candidate.

The text pledged support for one of the candidates, Brian Dooley.

Cllr. Miley's service provider has confirmed his phone was not hacked, and that the message did not come from his phone

ComReg, the Data Protection Commissioner and Gardai are investigating.

Cllr. Miley says this is a grave situation.

Cllr. Miley, and Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today:

File image: Martin Miley

 

