JobFairy Kfm Is Recruiting A Full-Time News/Current Affairs Producer-Presenter.

Kfm, Kildare's No.1Radio Station, is Recruiting an Experienced Full-time News/Current Affairs Producer/Presenter .

Your Role

To generate and deliver up-to-the-minute on-air News & Sports Bulletins hourly.

To produce Kfm’s two daily current affairs shows, incorporating on-air contributions

To assume the Presenters role on an occasional basis due to holidays etc

To update Kfm’s website and Social Media

Your Experience

You will be smart and engaging; represent Kfm company values; have proven News & Current Affairs experience (Reading/Production) on Radio.

• Be a creative thinker

• Have impeccable time management and organisational skills.

• Be a confident networker, with the ability to develop and maintain strong contact relationships.

• Possess excellent news skills.

• Have a full driving licence.

The Rewards!

Being part of a dynamic, professional team.

• Salary, based on experience!

• 20 days holidays

If this is you, e-mail CV to ceo@kfmradio.com before Tuesday, December 11th . Confidentiality assured!