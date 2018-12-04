JobFairy Kfm Is Recruiting A Full-Time News/Current Affairs Producer-Presenter.

Kfm, Kildare's No.1Radio Station, is Recruiting an Experienced Full-time News/Current Affairs Producer/Presenter.
Your Role
- To generate and deliver up-to-the-minute on-air News & Sports Bulletins hourly.
- To produce Kfm’s two daily current affairs shows, incorporating on-air contributions
- To assume the Presenters role on an occasional basis due to holidays etc
- To update Kfm’s website and Social Media
Your Experience
You will be smart and engaging; represent Kfm company values; have proven News & Current Affairs experience (Reading/Production) on Radio.
• Be a creative thinker
• Have impeccable time management and organisational skills.
• Be a confident networker, with the ability to develop and maintain strong contact relationships.
• Possess excellent news skills.
• Have a full driving licence.
The Rewards!
Being part of a dynamic, professional team.
• Salary, based on experience!
• 20 days holidays
If this is you, e-mail CV to ceo@kfmradio.com before Tuesday, December 11th . Confidentiality assured!