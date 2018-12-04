K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

#JobFairy Kfm Is Recruiting A Full-Time News/Current Affairs Producer-Presenter.

: 12/04/2018 - 17:23
Author: Ciara Plunkett
recruitment_we_are_hiring_sign.png

Kfm, Kildare's No.1Radio Station, is Recruiting an Experienced Full-time News/Current Affairs Producer/Presenter.

Your Role 

  • To generate and deliver up-to-the-minute on-air News & Sports Bulletins hourly.
  • To produce Kfm’s two daily current affairs shows, incorporating on-air contributions
  • To assume the Presenters role on an occasional basis due to holidays etc
  • To update Kfm’s website and Social Media

Your Experience
You will be smart and engaging; represent Kfm company values; have proven News & Current Affairs experience (Reading/Production) on Radio.

• Be a creative thinker
• Have impeccable time management and organisational skills.
• Be a confident networker, with the ability to develop and maintain strong contact relationships.
• Possess excellent news skills.
• Have a full driving licence.

The Rewards!

Being part of a dynamic, professional team.
• Salary, based on experience!
• 20 days holidays
If this is you, e-mail CV to ceo@kfmradio.com before Tuesday, December 11th Confidentiality assured!

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!