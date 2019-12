The Taoiseach has said new gambling laws won't close bingo halls.

Bingo players protested outside the Dáil this week saying legislation being considered by the government would put the halls at risk.

The laws would mean 25 per cent of the proceeds of bingo would go to charity.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar rejected the idea it will close halls:



File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews