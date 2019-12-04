Listen: 300 Concerns About Patients Abuse Raised With HIQA Over The Last 2 Years.

Over 300 concerns about patients in nursing homes or disability centres being abused, exploited or neglected have been raised with the health watchdog in the last two years.

Since the start of last year, HIQA has received 209 safeguarding concerns about nursing homes and 114 about disability centres.

It's launched new rules aimed at reducing the risk of harm to people using health or social care services and making sure staff can spot the signs.

Kildare's John Farrelly is Chief Executive of the Mental Health Commission.

He says some patients aren't getting proper care: