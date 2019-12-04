Listen: Merchants Quay Ireland Says Rebuilding Ireland Must Be Be Re-Imagined.

A homeless and addiction charity says it may be time for government to rethink its Rebuilding Ireland plan in light of the latest record homeless figures.

The October numbers show over 10,500 people are now living in emergency accommodation

A record breaking 195 people were homeless in Kildare in that month.

Merchant's Quay Ireland says it's a national scandal that such a high number of people are homeless in the run up to Christmas.

Spokesperson for the charity, Tom Sheppard, says there's also a worry the figure will keep rising: