Iarnród Éireann Says No To Proposal To Extend Sallins Station Parking Facilities.

Iarnród Éireann has refused a proposal to expand parking facilities at Sallins Train Station.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, says the decision was taken at a meeting of the body's board.

He says utilising the existing underground carpark at The Waterways complex was a possibility.

Deputy Lawless adds "I am incredibly disappointed and frustrated at this decision by Irish Rail. This proposal has been painstakingly put together over the course of two years by all stakeholders and Irish Rail have shot it down at the 11th hour without offering an alternative. The parking situation at Sallins station has been at breaking point for some time now, with the carpark full from 7am and earlier trains overcrowded as a result."