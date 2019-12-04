K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Iarnród Éireann Says No To Proposal To Extend Sallins Station Parking Facilities.

: 12/04/2019 - 15:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
irish_rail_logo.jpg

Iarnród Éireann has refused a proposal to expand parking facilities at Sallins Train Station.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, says the decision was taken at a meeting of the body's board.

He says utilising the existing underground carpark at The Waterways complex was a possibility.

Deputy Lawless adds "I am incredibly disappointed and frustrated at this decision by Irish Rail. This proposal has been painstakingly put together over the course of two years by all stakeholders and Irish Rail have shot it down at the 11th hour without offering an alternative. The parking situation at Sallins station has been at breaking point for some time now, with the carpark full from 7am and earlier trains overcrowded as a result."

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!